Bushwalker Missing from Scraggy Creek Camp

Police are appealing for public assistance after an experienced bushwalker has been reported missing from the vicinity of Scraggy Creek Camp area, New England National Park at Darkwood.

On Thursday 5 September 2019, a 43-year-old man and three friends flew to Coffs Harbour with the intentions of hiking from Thungutti Camp area, following the Bellinger River to the Cool Creek camp. The trip was supposed to take three days in total.

About 9.30am (Friday 6 September 2019), four bushwalkers set off along Robinsons Knob trail in an easterly direction. They then took the Grasstree Ridge trail to Scraggy Creek Camp area where they arrived at approximately 8.30pm.

The 43-year-old man searched for a campsite independent of the other three bushwalkers.

The following morning (Saturday 7 September 2019), they were unable to locate the 43-year-old man and assumed he left and went ahead and planned an early hike.

About 9.50am (Sunday 8 September 2019), one of the bushwalkers sent a message to the 43-year-old man to meet at Cool Creek Crossing by 3.30pm, however he failed to return.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.

A search will be conducted of the area today (Monday 9 September 2019).

Police are reminding bushwalkers to plan their journeys ahead of time, ensure sufficient food, water and warm clothing are always taken, and to stay put and remain together when emergency services have been contacted in the case of an emergency.

Anyone entering the bush – even for a short walk – is reminded to think before you TREK.

T – Take adequate supplies of food, water, navigation and first aid equipment.

R – Register your planned route and tell friends and family when you expect to return.

E – Emergency beacons are available free of charge from police & National Parks & Wildlife Service.

K – Keep to your planned route and follow the map and walking trails.

Visit http://www.trek.nsw.gov.au for more information.

