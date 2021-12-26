Bushfires Threaten Homes, Livelihoods In Perth Hills And Margaret River

Threatening bushfires persist across Western Australia with emergency warnings issued for blazes east of Perth and in the states southwest.

In the early hours of Monday, firefighters were struggling to save homes in Warrigal Estate in the Perth hills, with residents who had not yet left, warned to bunker down.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

"Leaving now would be deadly," the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said as it issued an emergency warning.

Homes in the area bounded by Government Road, Old Northam Road, Lilydale Road and Needham Road in parts of Wooroloo, Chidlow and Gidgegannup are all included in the warning.

Meanwhile, an emergency warning was issued on Boxing Day with a bushfire threatening homes in the Augusta-Margaret River Shire, about 300 kilometres south of Perth.

Residents in Treeton and Osmington were encouraged to leave on Sunday if appropriate, or to shelter in their homes if they could not.

By Sunday afternoon the warning was increased from the watch-and-act level.

"If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place," the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said in an emergency bushfire warning.

"Do not wait and see, leaving at the last minute is deadly."

It comes as temperatures in Perth have soared above 40 degrees for a third consecutive day.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr