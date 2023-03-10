Bus Driver Stood Down After Several Students Hospitalised

A Queensland bus driver has been stood down after several children fell ill at a Townsville primary school.

Police have launched an investigation after a number of ill students from Bluewater State School claimed they consumed lollies given to them by a bus driver on Thursday.

According to emergency services, 16 students were hospitalised after ingesting an “unknown substance”.

The children suffered from a number of symptoms including nausea, dizziness and stomach pain.

Fifteen of the 16 students involved remained in hospital overnight under observation and are now believed to be in stable condition.

Bus company Kinetic has announced that the driver has been stood down pending an investigation.

“Kinetic is supporting local police with the investigation of an alleged incident which occurred in Townsville yesterday and the bus driver has been stood down,” the company said in a statement.

“We take the safety and welfare of all passengers, in particular children and young people, seriously.”

