Burleigh Heads man charged after an alleged hit and run last month which hurt Police officer.

Police have charged a 21-year-old Burleigh Heads man over an alleged hit and run incident that injured a police officer in March this year.

Around 11am yesterday (May 19) police observed a Ford Falcon on Queen Street, Southport, that was wanted in connection to the alleged hit and run incident. The car was allegedly bearing false number plates.

The vehicle turned into a mechanical business on Ferry Road at Southport where police arrested the man without incident.

He has been charged with one count each of failing to stop at an incident, failing to comply with requirement to stop a private vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving with false number plates, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving while unlicensed.

The man was bailed and will appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on August 17.

The arrest relates to an incident on March 28, where it is alleged police attended a service station on Olsen Road when they noticed a group of people allegedly behaving suspiciously inside a parked car.

A 48-year-old male senior constable approached the vehicle to investigate the suspicious activity between the five occupants when the driver allegedly reversed into the officer. The silver Ford Falcon then allegedly failed to stop and left the service station.

The officer was knocked to the ground, hitting his head. He was conveyed to hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since made a full recovery.

