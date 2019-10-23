Burger Project Is Slinging Their Famous Cheeseburgers For $5 Next Tuesday

Let’s be realistic – buying your lunch every day isn’t cheap. It doesn’t help that picking up something yummy is incredibly tempting, especially if you’ve only got some brown rice and tuna at the ready.

If the cravings starting to take over, try and hold out until Tuesday October 29… Burger Project are slinging $5 cheeseburgers.

To celebrate the five-year anniversary of Neil Perry’s burger chain, you’ll be able to sink your teeth into something delicious. These burgers usually go for $12.50 a pop so it is quite the saving.

The deal will be available at all Melbourne locations: St Collins Place, Chadstone and Bourke Street.

The Fox has Melbourne covered – App Store | Google Play

Cody Simpson reveals what his mother thinks about Miley’s Instagram posts…