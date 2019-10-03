Bunnings Stores Across NSW Will Host A Pet Adoption Day This Weekend

Cancel your weekend plans right now because the most spectacular event is happening this Sunday.



Pet re-homing organisation Second Chance Animal Rescue and the Animal Welfare League of NSW have partnered up with beloved hardware store Bunnings Warehouse to bring us a very special pet adoption day!

Select Bunnings stores across the state will be presenting us with lil fur baby looking for a forever home!

Between 11am-2pm, Bunnings shoppers at McGraths Hill, Castle Hill, West Hoxton, South Nowra, and Bathurst will meet staff and volunteers and be given the opportunity to adopt!

On top of this initiative, Bunnings, SCAR and Delux have teamed up to bring back those giant tins of jelly beans!

When customers buy 8L of Dulux paint at Bunnings from 20 September to 31 October, they will receive a Jelly Bean tin, inclusive of one-of-five miniature collectible Dulux dogs hidden inside. $1.00 from every Jelly Beans tin will be donated to support Dulux’s contribution to the new animal hospital.

Find out more about the adoption day and jelly beans here!

