Bunnings Said "GAME ON" And Launched Their Own Seedling Collectable Range

We dunno about you guys, but we are so involved with our Woolworths Discovery Gardens… literally, it is actually so addictive and FUN!

We are going out of our way to spend a full $30 or $60 to make sure we get our baby seeds.

But now, it seems that Woolies may have some strong competition in the seed game.

Bunnings has just launched its own version called, My Little Seeds Garden… and well, yeah… they are FREE!

The collectables include 15 seedling pots and are part of Bunnings’ school holiday workshops on October 1st and 3rd.

You do the workshop, you also get to take home a free packet of seeds!

Bunnings vegetable and herb kits include basil, thyme, lettuce, radish, oregano, mint, spinach, tomato, parsley, coriander, chives, dill, silverbeet, rocket and cucumber.

