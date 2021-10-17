Bunnings Pop-up Vax Hubs Nail State's Vaccine Targets

The pop-up vaccination clinics at Bunnings have become almost as popular as their sausage in bread.

More than 4,000 people received their Covid jab at the pop-up clinics at Bunnings on Saturday alone.

There are 23 stores across the state that are currently administering the jab at the pop up clinics.

In total, the State administered 19,641 vaccines on Saturday across the pop-up clinics, pharmacies, and vaccination hubs.

This comes after the State has recorded another day with no new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young has warned that this won’t be the case for very long and reminded Queenslanders to book in for their vaccine if they haven’t already.

"I can't see that we can keep the virus out for much longer, it's time for us to normalise this.”

For more information on the vaccine, or to book your vaccination appointment visit the Queensland Government website at vaccine bookings.health.qld.gov.au.

