Bunnings on Board to Become a Vaccination Hub

As Canberra looks for ways for speed up the Covid vaccine rollout we could soon head to Bunnings for not only a snag in bread, but also the Covid jab.

Top business leaders from the likes of Qantas, Coles and Telstra have met with the head of the Covid vaccine taskforce agreeing to contact to staff and customers about the importance of getting the jab.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the sector's keen to help.

“There were many offers of premises being offered including Wesfarmers that raised the opportunities that could be provided at your local Bunnings or your local Officeworks.”

McDonalds was another company that was a part of the conversation that put their hand up to host vaccinations in their carparks across the country.

Wednesday’s meeting also saw the taskforce and companies discuss possible incentives for people to get the jab.

Qantas already offering frequent flyers points to people who have been vaccinated, also with the chance to win free travel and accommodation for a year.

