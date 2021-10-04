South West Police are urging Bunbury residents to send in CCTV after a slate of motorbike thefts in the area.

Police are urging residents who have been the victims of motorbike thefts in the area, not to post CCTV footage to social media community pages, but to send to the investigating officers.

Bunbury residents urged to hand in CCTV related to motorbike thefts

Officers say uploading the footage and images to social media could hinder their investigation.

It comes after three men were charged in relation to robberies around the area, and one bike has been recovered since.

If you have CCTV footage or any information on the burglaries call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at wa.crimestoppers.com.au.

