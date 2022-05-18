‘Bulldozer’ Morrison Crash-Tackles Under 8’s Football Player In Tasmania While Plugging $3.5 Million Club Upgrades

The Prime Minister has lived up to his self-dubbed title of 'bulldozer', after accidentally shoulder-charging a little boy in Tasmania while playing a game of soccer on the campaign trail.

Footage of Wednesday's collision, which is going viral online, shows Scott Morrison running into Under-8s player Luca Fauvette, bringing them both to the ground.

Both Luca and the PM came out of the scuffle unharmed, with the Under 8s soccer coach Keegan Smith saying Luca was “tough as”.

Luca's club, the Devonport Strikers, after the run-in posted to their Facebook page that they "think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs".

"The latest star of the election is OK and looking forward to being the star of the show at school tomorrow." - Devonport Strikers

Morrison was in Devonport promising $3.5 million to the club for a new grandstand, upgrades to the pitch and lighting.

After the accidental tackle, the PM told club members that he looked forward to “coming back on another occasion. I think that when that grandstand comes down, I hear it might need a bit of a bulldozer to knock it down, so I might be able to help with that.”

Meanwhile, the PM gave a shout out to the young football gun on his social pages overnight, reporting he had checked in with Lucas and his mum Ali.

