'Buffy' Star Slams The Hit Series' Creator, Labelling Him A 'Tyrannical Narcissist'

Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Charisma Carpenter has shot down the hit series’ writer/director Joss Whedon in a savage new response to a recent interview where he addressed a string of allegations against him.

Whedon (Buffy / The Avengers / Justice League) was named in a series of allegations launched by Carpenter last year, when the actress accused him of bullying and misconduct during the production of the iconic 90s series.

After maintaining a low-profile for the remainder of 2021, the disgraced director finally broke his silence in a recent, in-depth interview with the New Yorker.

During the interview, Whedon responded to Carpenter’s claims in a series of thinly-veiled backhanded compliments, saying “most of [his] experiences with Charisma were delightful and charming,” and that “she struggled sometimes with her lines, but nobody could hit a punch-line harder than her.”

Yikes.

He then went on to claim he’s being unfairly targeted after getting called out for bullying Ray Fisher on the set of Justice League.

Clapping back at Whedon’s anti-apology, Carpenter took to social media to further slam the director.

Despite having a string of monumental hits, we’d be surprised to see anything from Joss Whedon before he learns how to apologise.

