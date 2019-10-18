BTS Fans Rejoice As They FINALLY Drop Their Ed Sheeran Collaboration

BTS are a worldwide phenomenon and no one loves them more than their fans, the ARMY. Well, the boys have brought two armies of fans together by releasing their collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The piece of work is a remake of their hit 'Make It Right which features singer Lauv on a new english verse, written by Ed Sheeran.

It's not quite a collaboration with Ed in the traditional sense, but we'll take it!

Lauv recently featured in a collab with our own Troye Sivan and is definitely cementing himself into the fandom of the BTS boys with this reworked hit!

