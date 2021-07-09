BTS Drop Song Written By Ed Sheeran Called 'Permission To Dance'
Love this!
Two of the biggest names in music have come together to deliver us exactly what we need in 2021, an epic collaboration!
Ed Sheeran has teamed up with K-Pop band BTS and the result is a sunny track titled 'Permission To Dance' with a distinct Ed Sheeran vibe.
We love it!
Ed's been busy himself releasing his own music but all we can ask for next is a song that features both maybe? Fingers crossed.
You can get your hands on 'Permission To Dance' here.
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!