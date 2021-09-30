BTS and Coldplay Take To The Stars For New Music Video

What happens when two of our favourite universes collide? A collaboration between Coldplay and BTS is what!

The boys have all teamed up to give us the new intergalactic hit 'My Universe' that sees them performing from three different solar systems via holograms (very 2021).

BTS and Coldplay fans have gone WILD over the video, pushing it to over 3million views in just over an hour - we feel a record smash coming soon!

You can get your hands on 'My Universe' here and pre-order their album Music Of The Spheres here.

