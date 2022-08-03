Bruno Mars Announces He's On His Way Down Under To Perform!

He's the artist responsible for some of the biggest songs in the world like 'Grenade' and 'Marry You' and now Mr. Bruno Mars is on his way to Australia.

It was announced this morning that Bruno will be perfoming in Sydney to celebrate the reopening of Allianz Stadium on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th October.



You can get all of your ticketing and pre-sale details here.

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!