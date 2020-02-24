Brother Of Hannah Clarke Shares Inspiring Message After Devastating loss

"We can spread her love to the world"

Article heading image for Brother Of Hannah Clarke Shares Inspiring Message After Devastating loss

"We can all sit around and focus on the negative.. or we can spread her love to the world"

This morning, the Hit Network spoke to Nathaniel Clarke, brother of Hannah Clarke who passed in a car fire tragedy with her 3 children last week.

Hear what he had to say below:

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION HERE:

 

Hannah Clarke
