Brooklyn Nine-Nine Has Officially Wrapped Filming & Yes, We're Crying

The best show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has officially wrapped filming and we're struggling to hold back tears!

In an emotional post, Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) spoke about the start of the show while showing off her studio lot badge.

8 years ago, @beezus218 walked me, @stephaniebeatriz & @chelsanity to get our pictures taken for our lot badges. Something about that moment made everything really real- we actually made that pilot, it actually got picked up, we actually were about to shoot a whole season of this incredible show on this lot with this amazing cast that I was loving more and more each day. Filled with so much excitement and nerves, Chelsea said something that made me laugh right as the photographer clicked the camera… and that moment was predicative of what the next 8 years would be like. Each day was full of laughter, of excitement, of nerves, of confidence, of elated exhaustion, and of beautiful friendship & collaboration. #Brooklyn99

Co-creator Michael Goor thanked the cast on Twitter and shared the email that started it all.

Goor spoke about wrapping up the show, previously saying, "Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers."

But it's not all over just yet. We still have the final season on its way!

