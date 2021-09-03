Brooke Opens Up To Us About Last Night's Bachie Finale

The exit that left us heartbroken

Article heading image for Brooke Opens Up To Us About Last Night's Bachie Finale

via Network 10

It was one of the most heartbreaking scenes to grace Australian TV this year; Brooke’s crushing exit from The Bachelor was a moment that hit us right in the feels.

Joining the Hit Network, a surprisingly chipper Brooke revealed she couldn’t watch The Bachelor finale, but what else she has to share might surprise you.

Hear our catch-up with The Bachelor runner-up here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

18 hours ago

Article by:

Nick Barrett

