Brooke Blurton 'Surprised' By Darvid's Breakup Announcement

Well… That didn’t take long.

Just over a month since seemingly solidifying their sensational relationship, Brooke Blurton and her boyfriend, Darvid Garayeli, have called it a day.

Taking to Instagram, Darvid shared the news, which essentially came off as a ‘new year, new me’ announcement.

Brooke responded to Darvid’s Story, revealing that while the breakup was amicable, she wasn’t expecting the news to be publicised, saying she found the announcement to be ‘just as surprising to me as you guys’.

The recently-split couple had their first public date two weeks ago and had been frequently spotted on each other’s social media accounts for the tail-end of 2021.

While Brooke’s season of The Bachelorette broke ground (being the first indigenous bachelorette and identifying as LGBTQI+), it sounds like the love-struck duo ended their relationship with more of a sizzle than a bang, perfectly reflecting the season’s mixed reception.

