Brooke Blurton Reveals The Bachelorette's Sleeping Arrangements

This morning on the show, Cliffo & Gabi spoke with this year's Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton, who revealed what the sleeping arrangements could look like with both guys and girls in the running for her heart.

Brooke is the first bisexual and indigenous Bachelorette and is breaking down barriers for this new season and she is so ready for it!

Obviously with this season, there's going to be both guys and girls. So we wanted to know how would the sleeping arrangements work?

We also found out a potential timeline for the show and why Brooke has decided to go back to the Bachie franchise.

Missed the chat? Here's what Brooke had to say about what we can expect from The Bachelorette this year:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.