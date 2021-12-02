Brooke Blurton Labels Abbie Chatfield A "Narcissist" In Scathing Instagram Post

Brooke Blurton has taken to her Instagram Stories to slam ex-best friend Abbie Chatfield over flaunting her relationship with The Bachelorette suitor, Konrad Bien-Stephens, and ruining the ending for fans.

So, Abbie started dating Konrad after he was dumped from Brooke's season in an interesting move, since she's close with Brooke.

But now, Brooke has posted an Instagram Story calling out Abbie for being a narcissist and displaying white privilege. She did NOT hold back.

