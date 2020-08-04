"Did Timm Cheat On You?" Brittany Clears The Air And Responds To Claims That Timm Was Actually Asked To Leave Paradise

If there's one thing that's levelled out this drama-filled season of Bachelor in Paradise, it's the forever classy Brittany Hockley.

This girl has really been through it...

Not only did she survived he-who-shall-not-be-named in the catastrophic Bachelor 2018 season, but she rose like a phoenix from the ashes, and miraculously managed to get through BIP without falling victim to drama or cat fights.

Unfortunately, we can't say the same for Timm, her most recent on-screen romance. After waking up with more than a little embarrassment from the previous night's cringy brawl, he's got some thinking to do.

^ To his credit, Timm has since addressed the incident on his Instagram, adding, "A few bad decisions does not define me".

After pacing around all morning, Timm proposed to Britt that the two of them leave Paradise and try out their relationship in the real world.

This morning, Britt joined Hit Network's Keeshia to chat about what went on behind-the-scenes in the lead up to that decision, and how their relationship fared outside Paradise.

She revealed whether producers actually asked Timm to leave, with the promise he'd receive favourable editing, and spilled whether Timm cheated on her since getting home.

Hear what she had to say in the catch up below...

