Britney Spears Won't Be Inviting ANY Family Members To Her Wedding

It’s been a huge year for Britney; from the end of her (somewhat tyrannical) conservatorship to getting engaged, the princess of pop’s life seems to be on the up-and-up!

After getting betrothed to her long-term boyfriend, personal trainer Sam Asghari, the Toxic singer has been hard at work planning her perfect day.

According to a report from Us Weekly, Spears has allegedly barred any of her family members from attending the wedding, including her former conservator Jamie, her mum Lynne and her sister, Zoey 101's Jamie-Lynne.

While it’s always sad when any family has their gripes, this time… we get it.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the noughties icon alluded to taking her family to court for their involvement in the conservatorship, which prevented Britney from being able to drive and forced her to have an IUD implanted, preventing her from having more children.

Though Britney’s father has been made out to be the sole beneficiary from the conservatorship, Spears has also taken aim at her mother for raising the idea in the first place, and her sister for profiting off the pop star's legacy with her book, Things I Should Have Said.

