Britney Spears Officially Drops Her Collab With The Backstreet Boys

Recently we reported that Britney Spears was dropping a new song with the Backstreet Boys as part of the rerelease of her album Glory and now we have the very first listen.

Nick Carter fired off the first tease to the song dropping, Tweeting this little hint.

Could we potentially see a film clip from the boys and Brit? That would be AWESOME!

11 December 2020

