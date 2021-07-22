Britney Spears' Mother Forced The Annulment Of Her Marriage To Jason Alexander

The divorce lawyer who annulled Britney Spears’ marriage to childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander says neither of the pair wanted a divorce - it was Britney’s mother Lynne Spears and her management that forced the severance.

In January 2004, the pair infamously got married at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas lasting a mere 55 hours before it was slapped with a petition stating the performer “lacked understanding of her actions.”

The pair were very close, growing up together in Kentwood, Louisiana.

Divorce Lawyer Mark Goldberg, now retired, advised Alexander following the event. It all started when Britney called Alexander over to be with her in Vegas, even paying for his airfare ticket.

“As I remember it, it was Britney’s idea to get married. He said they hadn’t been drinking or doing drugs – or at least they weren’t drunk,” Goldberg said.

Sceptical, Goldberg pressed Alexander on whether drink or drugs were in the equation but “he was clear, they weren’t … they just really loved each other”.

Britney pictured with Jason (far right) after their nuptials. Source: Facebook, Mario Andres Lastra Oviedo

Following the nuptials, Britney's mother Lynne Spears cracked the whip, coming to Vegas and throwing Alexander on a plane home. Shaken and upset, Alexander contacted Goldberg for legal help.

Speaking on the podcast Toxic: The Britney Spears Story, Alexander revealed he was deceived into signing the annulment.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts – the annulment – they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage,” Alexander said.

“So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication,” he continued.

Shockingly, exactly 30 days after the annulment, Alexander says Britney’s phone stopped working.

“Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was like, ‘Beep, beep, beep,‘” he said. “I’m like, ‘F**k, they got me! Motherf***ers!’ So that was it.”

And with that, their relationship was toast. Britney went on to marry Kevin Federline seven months later, sharing two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, before they divorced in 2006.

Britney is currently caught in a messy US court battle to have her conservatorship squashed amid allegations her conservator, father Jamie Spears, is abusive. Shocking claims about Britney's life continue emerging, detailing the relentless restrictions the singer has been subjected to from the conservatorship and her family.

