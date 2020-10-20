Britney Spears Deletes Awkwardly Raunchy Video That Made Her The Most Googled Person Yesterday

Yesterday, Britney Spears clocked up being the most Googled female artist and now we think we know why. Memes, TikToks and reactions exploded onto the world wide web after Britney uploaded a video as part of her 'Project Red' photography project.

The video was an awkward watch, Britney (who is looking amazing) writhes and wriggles her way in front of the camera in a red uh, let's call it a halter neck top, to Madonna's track 'Justify Your Love'.

To be fair, the video had moments that probably belonged on OnlyFans...

The pop star deleted the video after a few hours, no doubt someone in Camp Spears had a word in her ear?

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!