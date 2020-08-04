Britney Spears Dad Angrily Speaks Out About The #FreeBritney Movement

The topic on many fans (and celebs) lips right now is Britney Spears. The #FreeBritney movement has gained momentum with fans claiming Brit is even giving 'coded messages' via her social media posts, suggesting she is being kept against her will.

Fans have also taken aim at Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari, saying he is a 'minder' of the pop princess... the evidence in these videos she posted to social media where Sam can be seen giving Britney instructions like 'smile' and 'kiss me'.

Britney is currently under a conservatorship, meaning she can't make a lot of decisions in her life including financial items and even the people she sees, leading fans to worry for her.

The singer's Dad Jamie has up until recently been in charge of this arrangement and had a few things to say in a recent interview with The Post saying; “All these conspiracy theorists don’t know anything. The world don’t have a clue, it’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

He also angrily denied rumors that he or anyone else is skimming money off the top of Britney’s estate (rumoured to be worth hundreds of millions) saying “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year, how the hell would I steal something?”.

Wowsers.

Plenty of celebs like Paris Hilton, Ruby Rose, Ariel Winter and more have voiced their concerns for Britney's wellbeing, what do you think?

