Britney Spears Claps Back At Sister Jamie Lynn After Her Tell-All Interview

Britney Spears has clapped back at her sister, Jamie Lynn after she revealed her side of the story in an interview with Good Morning America.

During the tell-all interview, Jamie Lynn insisted she wasn’t knowingly involved in the conservatorship, which came into effect when she was 17 years old and facing motherhood.

“I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby… I understand just as little about [the conservatorship] then as I do now,” she explained.

Despite posts from Britney slamming her younger sister, Jamie Lynn says the love is still there, going as far as to brand herself as Britney’s ‘biggest supporter’.

“I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position now.”

But, Britney isn't feeling the love, clapping back at her younger sister on Twitter:

Let's not forget that Jamie Lynn is promoting her book, Things I Should Have Said, and reportedly slams Britney in it according to sources.

Eek! We don't see this relationship mending anytime soon.

