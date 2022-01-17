British Charity Worker Identified As First Tonga Tsunami Victim

The first victim from the devastating Tonga tsunami has been identified as a British animal welfare worker.

Animal lover Angela Glover, 50, disappeared after being swept by waves when the volcano eruption occurred midland.

She was with her husband, rescuing dogs when the waves hit the South Pacific Island.

The overall death toll is expected to rise in the coming days, however communication is yet to be restored due to the damaging conditions.

Australia have flown in surveillance planes alongside New Zealand, aiming to gauge a clearer understanding of the situation.

Food and supplies are being sent over, but the lingering ash clouds make it hard to get a holistic view.

Many people have been reported missing, the capital of Nuku’alofa was badly damaged in Saturday's volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami.

“Further volcanic activity cannot be ruled out,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Monday.

There has been an emphasis to send navigators to the outer islands to check for devastation.

Ms Glover, who ran a charity for dogs in Tonga, was remembered by her brother Nick Eleini.

“Angela was the heart of our family, she was the emotional heart of our family,” Mr Eleini told British reporters.

“I will miss her and I will think of her every day until the day I die. My mother is just broken at the moment, she is just absolutely shattered.”

