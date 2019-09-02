Britain's Got Talent Star Connie Talbot Has Resurfaced And Looks Totally Unrecognisable

It's been 12 years since little cutie pie Connie Talbot auditioned for Britain's Got Talent and made headlines around the world.

While she originally stole the worlds heart with her two missing front teeth and rendition of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow, the singer returned to the show recently to take part in their 'champions' series and she has growwwwwn up!

Connie returns with other names such as Paul Potts and even performed an original song on stage.

What a stunning young woman she has blossomed in to!

Check out her original audition below.

