Brisbane Schools Being Targeted By Ticket Inspectors Have Been Revealed
Don't get stung!
The 60 schools being targeted in the Brisbane City Council's efforts to stop dodgy parking in school zones have been revealed.
The Brisbane Times released the list ahead of Term One in order to warn parents on school drop-off duty.
Check it out below.
- Anglican Church Grammar School
- Ascot State School
- Aspley East State School
- Belmont State School
- Boondall State School
- Bulimba State School
- Clayfield College
- Eagle Junction State School
- Everton Park State School
- Forest Lake State School
- Grand Avenue State School
- Inala State School
- Indooroopilly State School
- Junction Park State School
- Kedron State School
- Kelvin Grove State College
- Kenmore South State School
- Lourdes Hill College (Hawthorne)
- MacGregor State High School
- MacGregor State School
- Mansfield State High School
- Mansfield State School
- Marshall Road State School
- McDowall State School
- Milton State School
- Mitchelton State School
- Morningside State School
- Mount Gravatt State High School
- New Farm State School
- Norman Park State School
- Norris Road State School
- Northside Christian College
- Nundah State School
- Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School (Sunnybank)
- Pallara State School
- Pullenvale State School
- Robertson State School
- Runcorn Heights State School
- Serviceton South State School
- Seven Hills State School
- Somerville House (South Brisbane)
- St Agatha's Primary School (Clayfield)
- St Andrew's Catholic School (Ferny Grove)
- St Ita's Regional Primary School
- St James Primary School (Coorparoo)
- St Joachim's School (Holland Park)
- St Oliver Plunkett School (Cannon Hill)
- St Peters Lutheran College (Indooroopilly)
- Stretton State College
- Sts Peter and Paul's School
- Sunnybank Hills State School
- The Gap State School
- Villanova College (Coorparoo)
- Warrigal Road State School
- Wavell Heights State School
- Wellers Hill State School
- Windsor State School
- Wishart State School
- Wondall Heights State School
- Yeronga State School
