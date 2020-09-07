Brie Larson Reveals All The Film & TV Roles She Has Missed Out On

In a recent YouTube video, Brie Larson has revealed the list of film and tv roles she has missed out on since 2009.

Brie Larson made Marvel history, starring in the first female-led film in the Marvel Universe, for her role as Captain Marvel.

Larson has recently revealed she initially turned down the role when it was offered to her in 2016, "I was like, 'Oh, I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I can handle that.'"

The studio continued to contact her until they set up and meeting to discuss their ideas, which then convinced Larson. "I was very moved by what they were trying to achieve, what they were talking about, and it felt very progressive."

Perhaps the most surprising part of Larson’s admission that she initially turned down the role, was due to her not fully believing she could undertake the role.

Recently on her YouTube channel, she gave fans an insight into why she may have doubted her ability in the film, by speaking about the roles she had previously auditioned for in films and missed out on:

“Sucker Punch, Gulliver’s Travels, Mars Needs Moms, Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief, Angels in Stardust, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, The Book of Eli, Untitled Nancy Meyers Project, Get Him to the Greek, Iron Man 2, The Descendants, Thor, Avatar, Jennifer’s Body, Legion, The House on the Left, Untitled Wayans Brothers Project, Drive Angry and Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen.”

She further explained that there were other films and tv shows that she came close to landing, and could have been career-defining:

“Juno, Thirteen, Brink, Smart House, Tomorrowland, Pitch Perfect, Into the Woods, Youth in Revolt, Peter Pan, Halt and Catch Fire and The Big Bang Theory.”

You’ll notice from the list, that she had auditioned for previous Marvel movies (Thor & Iron Man 2), had she been successful, she would not have landed a part in another Marvel film, and we would not have seen her depict Captain Marvel.

Here are 10 other iconic roles that were almost played by another actor:



Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.