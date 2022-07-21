'Bridgerton' Season 3 Has Begun Filming!

THIS JUST IN: Bridgerton Season 3 is officially in production!

With filming kicking off earlier this month, we knew it would only be a matter of time before we heard some updates!

Looking for something to stream? We've got you covered:

Deadline have revealed Daniel Francis (Stay Close), James Phoon (Wreck) and Sam Phillips (The Crown) will be joining the beloved Netflix series.

Francis will be portraying Marcus Anderson, ‘a charismatic presence’ who draws the eyes of the mums of Bridgerton, while James Phoon plays a good-looking dunce named Harry Dankworth, and Sam Phillips brings the wealthy, eccentric Lord Debling to life.

Catch the entire cast in the Season 3 production announcement:

We also know Season 3 will follow Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown as she moves on from Luke Newton’s Colin Bridgerton, with the pair (reluctantly) teaming up to find her someone who can respect her.

Could Colin find himself falling for Penelope after dragging her through the dirt in Season 2?

Only time will tell…!

While an official release date is TBC, we simply CAN'T WAIT to revisit our favourite family!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, about what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: