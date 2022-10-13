Brendan Fraser Reveals He's 'Open' To 'The Mummy 4'

Ladies and gentlemen, we are truly living in The Brenaissance!

After making his miraculous return to the limelight with Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Brendan Fraser has expressed his interest in going back to the series that kickstarted his career: The Mummy.

Find out about the best movies and shows coming to streaming platforms this week:

Fraser previously played leading man Rick O’Connell in all three of the main Mummy movies (1999 – 2008) before the franchise received a 2017 Tom Cruise-led reboot.

While it’s been almost fifteen years since Brendan’s last stint as O’Connell, the beloved Hollywood star isn’t ruling out the possibility of another sequel.

In a recent chat with Variety, Fraser said he’s ‘open’ to the idea of returning to his most iconic role.

“I don’t know how it would work… but I’d be open to it if someone came up with the right conceit,” he told the publication.

With many films getting ‘requels’ (a reboot which serves as a direct sequel to the original movie), the odds of Universal greenlighting The Mummy 4 are surprisingly good.

We’re not saying it’s going to happen… but we’d love to see it!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more on LiSTNR - available for iOS and Android: