Brendan Fraser Gets First Leading Role In Almost A Decade

We’re just going to say it: we #stan Brendan Fraser around here!

After stepping away from the limelight, The Mummy’s leading man is coming back to the silver screen with A24's The Whale.

In his first leading role since 2013's Breakout, Fraser will be portraying a 300kg recluse who’s struggling to connect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink.

Talking to Unilad, Fraser said the film’s ‘gonna be like something you haven’t seen before’.

“That’s really all I can tell you… The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but, not to be coy… I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression,” he told the publication.

The film is directed by Darren Aronofsky, who gave us the incredibly disturbing Jennifer Lawrence flick, Mother!, back in 2017.

(It's been five whole years and we still haven't emotionally recovered from it!)

While we’ve yet to receive a trailer or an official release date, The Whale will be making its premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival in early September.

