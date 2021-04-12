Brendan Fevola Openly Reveals The Winner Of Dancing With The Stars!

This morning, the Hit Network's Fifi, Fev & Nick spoke about Fifi getting kicked off the first night of Dancing With The Stars and Fev has just openly revealed the winner!

So, Fev ended up seeing an interview with some DWTS all stars and thinks it's obvious who is going to win.

What celebs are left now that Fifi has gone? We have Ada Nicodemou, Tom Williams, Schapelle Corby, Bec Hewitt, Lincoln Lewis, Jamie Durie, Jessica Gomes, Kyly Clarke, Matty J, Erin McNaught, Renee Bargh, Manu Feildel and Luke Jacobz.

Who could it be? We'll give you a hint: it's one of the ladies!

Missed the chat? Here's who Fev reveals as the winner of Dancing With The Stars:

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.