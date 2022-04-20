BREAKING: Significant Changes To Victoria’s Covid Health Measures

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley announced on Wednesday morning, the highly anticipated changes to Victoria’s Covid safety measures.

The overhaul of the state's health regulations will start from 11:59pm on Friday, with the following changes to the pandemic orders:

People won’t be required to have two doses or show their vaccination status before entering venues

The requirement for staff and patrons of venues to check in using the Services Vic app will end and operators will not be required to maintain attendance records or maintain a check-in marshall

Masks will no longer be required in primary schools, in early childhood settings, or retail settings or events of any size that apply - greater than 30,000 and a few other locations

Close contact will no longer have to quarantine, but must wear a mask indoors and avoid sensitive settings. They will also need to deliver five RATs over seven days

All visitor restrictions in hospitals will be removed, except for mask requirements, with health services able to tailor their own settings based on their own circumstances

Events with more than 30,000 people will no longer require public health pre-approval

International travellers who are symptom-free will be encouraged to undertake PCR or rapid tests on arrival

Unvaccinated travellers will no longer be required to complete seven days’ quarantine

Pre-departure tests for unvaccinated aircrews will also be lifted.

People will be exempt from testing or quarantining for 12 weeks if they’ve previously had Covid

Individuals will be required to notify their workplace contact in addition to informing their social contact.

Workplaces won’t have to notify individuals and each potentially exposed worker in an outbreak, but will need to maintain general OHS responsibilities

Victorian chief health officer, Professor Brett Sutton, said that "Today is a significant day for all Victorians, not a wholesale change but an appropriate next step in this phase of the management of the pandemic."

Dr Sutton said that the onus will move to "the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day-to-day lives".

Victoria's high vaccination rates are behind the latest move, placing the state in the best possible position to further ease restrictions and "get back to a better normal".

"So I want to thank every Victorian, every health worker, every person in our system. I want to thank everyone who has stepped forward to get a test or a vaccine. That collective effort has safeguarded our community and saved literally thousands of Victorian lives." - Prof Sutton

