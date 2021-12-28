BREAKING: Queensland Drops PCR Test For Interstate Hotspot Travellers

Changes to Queensland's Pandemic testing requirements to cross the border have been met with mixed reactions

Pandering to pressure, or simply forging ahead with practical advantage, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the changes on Twitter.

In what is being described by some as a watered-down approach, from Saturday January 1, travellers coming into Queensland from interstate hotspots can use a negative Rapid Antigen Test to satisfy border pass requirements.

A PCR test, which interstate travellers currently must undergo and provide a negative result 72-hours prior to arrival, will no longer be required.

It follows Queensland announcing it would ditch day-five requirements for interstate arrivals into the state to get a PCR test.

The Premier announced the change via Twitter on Wednesday morning.

More details will be provided at a press conference later today.

