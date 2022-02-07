BREAKING: Kylie Jenner Has Welcomed Her Second Child With Travis Scott!

Oh, baby! Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second child with Travis Scott!

The billionaire announced the news on her 308 million Instagram followers, revealing the baby was born on February 2nd, 2022.

Not only that, but Kylie added a blue heart emoji, alluding that their newborn is a boy.

We don't yet have any details of a name, yet there's rumours it could be Angel or Heaven. But we'll have to wait and see!

Kylie and Travis are already parents to 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

We're so excited for them!

