BREAKING: Is Adele About To Drop A Song With Beyoncè?

Ok, everyone needs to take a big deep breath, because if this story is true... we're going to LOSE it. Ryan Tedder from One Republic has revealed he is set to drop a song that features Beyoncè, Adele and Chris Martin!

During an interview with Z100, Ryan revealed "We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele with a Chris Martin piano solo on the bridge,"

Do we believe him?

Well it's not too much of a stretch, this is the guy who wrote Beyoncè's 'Halo' and Adele's hit 'Rumour Has It' - so, maybe?

Plus, we all know just how much Adele loves Bey!

Please, sweet baby Jesus let this be true!

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!