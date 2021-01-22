BREAKING: Gigi Hadid Has Finally Revealed The Name Of Her & Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has finally given us the name of her baby that she shares with singer, Zayn Malik.

We've been waiting a long four months for the couple to spill the beans and today is the day!

At the time, Zayn posted the news on his Twitter, writing "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful, to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"

Want to know the name Gigi & Zayn have given to their baby girl? Find out here:

Want more celeb goss? Find out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS or Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.