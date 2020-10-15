BREAKING! Bachelor In Paradise WON'T Be Going Ahead In 2021!

Well, we had a good run. Bachelor In Paradise Australia won't be returning to our screens in 2021.

Channel 10 has made the decision to axe the Bachie spin-off due to poor ratings. BOOOO!

A Channel 10 spokesperson spoke about the decision saying, "We love all the excitement, drama and of course love that Bachelor in Paradise brings, but we have decided to rest it in 2021."

It was revealed the Fiji-based show wouldn't return after the network made their 2021 programming announcement today. However, there is word the spin-off dating show could possibly make a return in 2022.

While we're sad to see it go, the good news it that The Bachelor and The Bachelorette WILL be on the cards for next year, WOOO!

