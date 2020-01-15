PSA: Brain-Eating Bacteria Has Been Found In A Popular Perth Swimming Hole

The Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale announced the closure on its website, listing symptoms and a warning.

"Infection occurs where water is forced into a person’s nose at pressure from jumping, falling or diving into the water," the statement read.

"The following symptoms usually occur within 5 days of infection - severe and persistent headache, high fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, confusion and hallucinations, drowsiness and coma.

"If you or someone you know has been swimming at Serpentine Falls and are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact a medical professional."

The authority says the swimming spot will be closed until further notice.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.