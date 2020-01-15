PSA: Brain-Eating Bacteria Has Been Found In A Popular Perth Swimming Hole

A popular Perth swimming spot has been immediately and indefinitely closed after a routine water sampling revealed a terrifying find.
The Parks and Wildlife Service of Western Australia announced the closure of Serpentine Falls from today onwards after it found Naegleria Fowleri bacteria in the water, which is also referred to as “brain-eating amoeba”.
The bacteria can cause the rare but potentially deadly infection called amoebic meningitis, which leads to inflammation of the brain.
The Shire of Serpentine Jarrahdale announced the closure on its website, listing symptoms and a warning.
"Infection occurs where water is forced into a person’s nose at pressure from jumping, falling or diving into the water," the statement read.
"The following symptoms usually occur within 5 days of infection - severe and persistent headache, high fever, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, confusion and hallucinations, drowsiness and coma.
"If you or someone you know has been swimming at Serpentine Falls and are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact a medical professional."
The authority says the swimming spot will be closed until further notice.
Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.