Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Party During 1920s Hollywood In Trailer For 'BABYLON'

Paramount Pictures has just dropped the official trailer of BABYLON starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva.

BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood, and when silent films turned into talkies.

Check out the trailer here:

Alongside Pitt, Robbie and Calva, the ensemble cast will include Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

BABYLON will hit cinemas on January 19, 2023!

