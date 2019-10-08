Brace Yourselves For Plenty of Disruptions Thanks To Tram Strikes & Protesters On Thursday

You’d have to be living under a rock to not be aware of the climate change rallies in Melbourne’s CBD. Extinction Rebellion have publicly declared they are planning to cause major disruptions for at least a week. The group's planned action kicked off on Monday and saw thousands marching through the streets with a number of people arrested.

With all the fuss, it’s easy to forget that Planned Industrial Action will also affect tram services from 10am to around 3.30pm on Thursday 8 October. This is the third time staff will be walking off the job as they continue to negotiate wages with Yarra Trams.

If you rely on trams, there will be replacement buses available, but not across the whole network. If you need more info, go here.

We can predict the tram services but not the actions of the Execution Rebellion. There doesn’t seem to be a specific event on Thursday, however there is a high possibility activists will want to make a statement of some description.

