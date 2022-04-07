Boy In Critical Condition After Crashing Allegedly Stolen Car

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast earlier this morning.

The boy told police this morning that he “fell asleep” while driving the vehicle causing him to crash.

Police were called out to Ashmore at around 6:30AM this morning following reports of an abandoned Land Rover in Bushland near Old Coach Road.

Police located the land Rover and found the suspected driver of the vehicle nearby suffering from serious injuries.

The 13-year-old driver told police shortly after the incident that he fell asleep while driving the vehicle causing him to veer off the road and crash.

Following the crash, the boy was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

The boy’s condition has since deteriorated.

According to police, the Range Rover was stolen from a Carrara home between 9PM on April 5 and 2:15AM on April 6.

The incident is still being investigated by the Forensic Crash Unit with officers also discovering blood on the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

The boy is believed to be known to Gold Coast police.

