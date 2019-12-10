Family Fun Day For The NSW Rural Fire Service!

22nd December 3pm-6pm

Article heading image for Family Fun Day For The NSW Rural Fire Service!

Bring the family along to Gosford City Bowling Club on Sunday 22nd of December for a Family Fun Day! Show your support to our local fire fighters with all proceeds from the day being donated to the NSW Rural Fire Service. With a jumping castle, face painting, raffles, games and more. It is guaranteed fun for the whole family!

Kicking off at 3pm, grab a sausage sizzle for a gold coin donation and then head next door to watch the Mariners take on Adelaide United from 6pm, it's a perfect pre-game event for the whole family.

What: Bowling Club Family Fun Day
When: 22nd December - 3pm-6pm
Where: Gosford City Bowling Club, Gosford

Abby Hopkins

10 December 2019

Article by:

Abby Hopkins

Whats On
Central Coast
Gosford
Fundraiser
Listen Live!
