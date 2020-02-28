Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Tacos & Margaritas For Just $45

The wait is over, The Globe are delivering all you can eat Tacos & Tommy's for your eating pleasure.

With a huge variety in bottomless meals becoming more and more common, the Globe is bringing their latest offering to the table, this time delivering bottomless tacos Margaritas for just $45 a pop.

Every Single Wednesday night from March 11th, you’ll be able to book in at The Globe for two hours you’ll never forget (or struggle to remember), where you can indulge yourself in as many tacos as you can handle.

There are no limitations as to who can attend either with, The Globe also having vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, so nobody misses out!

For those wanting to plan ahead, I wanted to check just how far into the future you can book, and it turns out you can go as far as August next year, so there’s no excuses for not getting down there.

If this sounds like something up your alley, grab your friends and book in here.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.