Border Residents Are Coming Out Of Lockdown

The lockdown on the Border is set to lift from midnight tomorrow night.

From then, Albury residents can have up to five visitors and outdoor gatherings of up to 20 people.

People will need to adhere to the four square metre rule which will be back in retail stores, hairdressers and indoor hospitality venues.

Outdoors hospitality will be subject to the two square meter rule.

Gyms will also be allowed to reopen.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the new freedoms could change if an outbreak eventuates.

“At any stage if there’s a concentration of disease in a town or a suburb or a local government area or an outbreak that wasn’t anticipated. [NSW] Health can restrict movement,” she said.

